Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pools refurb

THE owners of the police rehabilitation centre at Flint House in Goring have sought permission from South Oxfordshire District Council to refurbish its hydrotherapy and exercise pools.

The charity plans to demolish two Eighties extensions and build replacements including a larger hydrotherapy pool and female changing area plus a dedicated disabled changing room.

The main grade II listed building would be unaffected.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33