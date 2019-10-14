Pools refurb

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
THE owners of the police rehabilitation centre at Flint House in Goring have sought permission from South Oxfordshire District Council to refurbish its hydrotherapy and exercise pools.
The charity plans to demolish two Eighties extensions and build replacements including a larger hydrotherapy pool and female changing area plus a dedicated disabled changing room.
The main grade II listed building would be unaffected.
14 October 2019
