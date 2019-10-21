Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
A STREET play zone could be created in Goring.
The idea, which was suggested by a resident, would involve partially closing a street for a few hours every few weeks for children to play in the road.
Oxfordshire County Council would need to approve it.
Goring Parish Council will investigate whether the idea is feasible.
One possible location is the eastern half of Springhill Road.
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say