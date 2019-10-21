Monday, 21 October 2019

Clean switch

GORING’S annual spring litter pick could be taken over by the parish council.

The event, which usually happens in March or April, was run for many years by resident Maureen Whitcher but she has had to step down due to ill health.

Cleeve by Goring WI says it can continue providing refreshments but it doesn’t have the resources to run it.

Councillors, who support the idea, thanked Mrs Whitcher for her efforts.

