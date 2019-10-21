Pupils are good global neighbours

GORING Primary School has achieved bronze award status in Christian Aid’s Global Neighbours scheme.

The accreditation scheme celebrates schools that are helping pupils learn about global poverty and the Christian responsibility to tackle it as well as giving them the tools to help create afairer world.

Headteacher Angela Wheatcroft said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for the work we have done as a whole school community to raise awareness of the extreme inequalities across our globe and, perhaps more importantly, the steps we can take to address these.

“The pupils learn about global issues regularly and gain an understanding of injustice in our world. Our eco-group has worked hard to raise awareness of environmental issues and launched a competition to build bird boxes. We now have more than 100 bird boxes in our school grounds.

“Year 6 pupils have been campaigning on single-use plastics and have suggested alternatives to our school meals supplier.

“We have a link with a school in the Trans Nzoia region of Kenya. Children in both communities have written letters to find out about how life is lived in another part of the world.

“Pupils have also been learning about how to use their voices to bring about change. They have written to our MP and also to the Prime Minister to lobby for change about issues such as climate change.

We took part in Christian Aid’s scheme because it gives us a practical way of living out our school values of Belong, Believe and Achieve.

“Our world is increasingly connected and our hope is for our children to grow as responsible global citizens who care about issues such as the environment and access to healthcare.

“The children have especially enjoyed the bird box competition and are looking forward to taking part in our Big Soup Day.”