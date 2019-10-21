Brother and sister win space race reading challenge

CHILDREN visiting Goring library over the summer were encouraged to take part in a variety of fun and creative activities, including reading challenges and colouring/design competitions.

Erin and William Abbott (right) were the first readers to complete the Space Chase reading challenge and were very proud to have their photographs taken holding their favourite books to celebrate their achievement.

There was a prize-giving ceremony for the colouring and design competitions which many of the lucky winners were able to attend and receive their prizes from Louise Pasker, of Warmingham estate agents, who judged the competition.

The competition was sponsored by Warmingham’s, who have given £500 to the library, helping to fund children’s activities throughout the year.

Each winner received a selection of gifts in a brightly coloured Friends of Goring Library tote bag. The bags are on sale at the library for £2.50 each. All profits will go towards supporting the library.

The prize winners are pictured above with Louise Pasker (left) and Jacqui Gray, who chairs the Friends of Goring Library.