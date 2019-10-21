Neighbours object to 20 homes

PLANS to build 20 homes in Goring have been opposed by neighbours despite the land being earmarked for development in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

More than 20 people have objected to the outline planning application submitted by Frenbury Developments and Elegant Homes for a 2.24-hectare field off Manor Road.

They say that part of the land has a one per cent chance of flooding whereas the neighbourhood plan’s policy is to only build in areas with a less than 0.1 per cent flood risk.

The developers say they can raise the land to reduce the risk.

The opponents also say the estate would spoil views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Tina Eyre, of Elmcroft, says: “To permit this development would be in contravention of South Oxfordshire District Council’s own plans. [It] would make a mockery of the Goring neighbourhood plan.”

Jeremy Cohen, of River Lane, says: “If this goes ahead, our children’s generation will look back in years to come at the negative impact.”

The applicants want to build detached, semi-detached and terraced houses with between two and four bedrooms and access off Manor Road.

The parish council is yet to make a recommendation to the district council, which will have the final say.

Meanwhile, a proposal to convert the former Woody Nook restaurant in Woodcote into housing has been approved.

Vida Estates, of Goring, has permission to demolish the premises in Goring Road and replace it with two pairs of semi-detached houses.

The restaurant shut in 2016 as the owners Peter and Jane Bailey wanted to focus on their vineyard in Australia.