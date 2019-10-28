Monday, 28 October 2019

Christmas fair date

GORING Christmas fair will take place on December 6 from 5pm to 8pm.

Shops in the high street will remain open late and Father Christmas will greet children in his grotto at the Care Hub in The Arcade.

A crew from Goring fire station will be demonstrating their engine and children will be able to climb inside to see how it works.

Goring Veterinary Centre will be providing festive entertainment and offering mulled wine to visitors.

Market stalls selling a range of Christmas gifts will be dotted around the village centre.

There is still space for more stallholders and anyone wishing to take part should speak to Jeanne Hunter at the Inspiration gift shop.

