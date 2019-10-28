Music for epilepsy

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
A CONCERT at Goring village hall raised more than £9,000 for the Epilepsy Society.
Almost 200 people attended the event, which featured a performance by saxophonist Derek Nash and singer Louise Marshall of Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.
Proceeds were boosted by a silent auction and raffle with 28 prizes including a wine-making lunch donated by The Spectator magazine and tickets to a show at the O2 Academy in Oxford.
The evening was organised by Sue Condie, who suffers from a form of epilepsy and received support from the charity. She said: “It was a brilliant performance.”
