Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church choral

AN afternoon choral workshop on Fauré’s Requiem will be held at St Thomas’ Church in Goring tomorrow (Saturday).

Musical director Michael Howell and organist Bryan Almond will learn the chorus and anthems, including Cantique de Jean Racine and Panis Angelicus.

This will be followed by afternoon tea and a performance at 5pm which is open to all and will include a collection for the church organ fund.

Tickets for the workshop cost £12 and are available from Inspiration at The Arcade.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33