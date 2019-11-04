Church choral

AN afternoon choral workshop on Fauré’s Requiem will be held at St Thomas’ Church in Goring tomorrow (Saturday).

Musical director Michael Howell and organist Bryan Almond will learn the chorus and anthems, including Cantique de Jean Racine and Panis Angelicus.

This will be followed by afternoon tea and a performance at 5pm which is open to all and will include a collection for the church organ fund.

Tickets for the workshop cost £12 and are available from Inspiration at The Arcade.