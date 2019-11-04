Pop-in reserve

THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring could open to the public more frequently.

Pete Morton and Jade van der Merwe, who have just been appointed its new wardens, hope to stage “pop-in” sessions from 10am to 4pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

These would be in addition to the regular programme of open days which take place throughout the spring and summer.

It’s also hoped that there could be talks on local flora and fauna at the reserve’s study centre on Saturday mornings.