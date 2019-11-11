Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation

A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair salon’s new premises.

Tom Read-Wilson, who featured in Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, cut the ribbon at the Marvellous Hair Company’s salon in High Street.

He was among more than 100 people who attended a party to celebrate the business’s relocation from The Arcade to the former Swift Office Stuff shop, which is about twice as big. Owner Loz Hawkins has refitted the unit and plans to expand her seven-strong staff, who include her sons Charlie and Luke.

Read-Wilson lives near Pangbourne and is a customer as he is a friend of the family.

Mrs Hawkins, from South Stoke, opened the business three years ago and had been planning to expand when she learned that the Swift unit was available.

The office supply business was also based in The Arcade but moved following the closure of the previous tenant Mountain Mania Cycles in 2017. However, it shut this year after the death of owner Shaun McNamee.

Mrs Hawkins said: “Our first three years have been great but we wanted to move somewhere bigger and new premises don’t become available very often in Goring so this was a good opportunity.

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback about the way we’ve set the new place up and it feels good to have settled in. It’s a more prominent location so we’re getting more customers now.”