Monday, 18 November 2019

Hostel fight

A CAMPAIGN against the sale of a youth hostel has been launched.

The Youth Hostel Association has put the Streatley centre on the market and campaigners say property developers have shown an interest in converting it into housing.

This is opposed by villagers and descendants of original owner Florence Reiss, who gifted it to the community in 1935.

