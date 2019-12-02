Bus times revised

A GORING bus company has revised its timetable for the winter.

Going Forward Buses, which is run as a community venture, has changed the final service of its weekday 134 route from Goring station to Wallingford.

It will leave at 5.20pm rather than 4.45pm in order to serve passengers on two trains which arrive at the station shortly beforehand.

The Saturday service remains unchanged but will no longer call at Streatley and Moulsford due to a lack of demand.

There will also be a new Saturday journey to the station from Springhill Road and the Cleeve Road Scout hut which leaves the latter at 8am.

To see the full changes, visit www.goingforwardbuses.com