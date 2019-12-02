Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bus times revised

A GORING bus company has revised its timetable for the winter.

Going Forward Buses, which is run as a community venture, has changed the final service of its weekday 134 route from Goring station to Wallingford.

It will leave at 5.20pm rather than 4.45pm in order to serve passengers on two trains which arrive at the station shortly beforehand.

The Saturday service remains unchanged but will no longer call at Streatley and Moulsford due to a lack of demand.

There will also be a new Saturday journey to the station from Springhill Road and the Cleeve Road Scout hut which leaves the latter at 8am.

To see the full changes, visit www.goingforwardbuses.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33