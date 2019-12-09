Monday, 09 December 2019

Mobility aids service shuts

A SERVICE which lends wheelchairs and other mobility aids in Goring is to close.

The Red Cross Medical Loan service, which is based at the community centre in Station Road, will no longer be offered from December 20.

This is because the British Red Cross now administers the scheme electronically and the Goring venue is not set up to use the new system. The nearest alternatives are in Reading or Abingdon.

All items must be returned by January 20.

