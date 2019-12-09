Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Back the bus

A PRIZE draw has been organised in support of Goring’s Readibus service.

The door-to-door shuttle bus takes elderly and disabled people to Reading and back once a fortnight and is funded by the parish council and the village’s mobility issues group.

Tickets for the draw cost £5 each and the prizes are a pair of first class tickets to be used any time on Great Western Railway trains and another of standard class.

The winner will be announced in the new year. For details or to buy tickets, email miggs@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33