Back the bus

A PRIZE draw has been organised in support of Goring’s Readibus service.

The door-to-door shuttle bus takes elderly and disabled people to Reading and back once a fortnight and is funded by the parish council and the village’s mobility issues group.

Tickets for the draw cost £5 each and the prizes are a pair of first class tickets to be used any time on Great Western Railway trains and another of standard class.

The winner will be announced in the new year. For details or to buy tickets, email miggs@gmail.com