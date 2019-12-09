Jazz night

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
JAZZ band leader Chris Barber will perform his annual concert at Goring village hall next Friday (December 13) at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £19.50 each and are available from the Inspiration gift shop in High Street.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say