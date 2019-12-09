Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazz night

JAZZ band leader Chris Barber will perform his annual concert at Goring village hall next Friday (December 13) at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £19.50 each and are available from the Inspiration gift shop in High Street.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33