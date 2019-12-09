Craft fair raises £4,000 for school

A CHRISTMAS craft fair at Goring village hall raised at least £4,000 for the village primary school.

More than 26 stalls were offering home-made candles, knitted toys, glassware, cards, ceramics, jewellery, photography and other goods.

There were more sellers than expected at the two-day event as another craft fair a few miles away had been cancelled. Tea and home-made cakes were available in the Bellême Room.

Katie Proctor, who organised the event with Sarah Guppy, said: “We were really pleased with the turnout.

“This was a handover year where we were supported by the previous organisers, Mairead Herlihy and Debbie Hedley, and they said it was one of the best yet.”

The proceeds will go towards a new school library, which will cost about £15,000, and will be boosted by match funding from some of the organisers’ employers.