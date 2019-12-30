Puppeteer who’s driven to perform

A PUPPETEER got more than he bargained for when he agreed to stage his Punch and Judy show in Goring.

Benjamin Hasker, who performed at the village’s late-night Christmas shopping festival earlier this month, faced a four-hour round trip from Worthing in West Sussex in order to honour the booking.

He had only agreed because, when talking to organiser Vivienne Lee, he had assumed the event was taking place a 10-minute drive away in Goring-by-Sea.

The penny only dropped a few days beforehand but he came anyway as he didn’t want to let the community down.

Ms Lee, who owns the Chocolate Café in High Street, discovered his website by searching for “Punch and Judy Goring” on Google and also failed to spot the geographical mix-up.

She said: “It was wonderful that he still came and he put on an incredible show — the children loved it and so did the adults because it was so funny.

“We gave him plenty of free food and drink for his trouble and he said he had enjoyed it so much that he’d be happy to come back next year.”