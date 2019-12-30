Monday, 30 December 2019

Get ready for run

A RUNNING club has been launched for people wanting to take part in the Hairy Legs challenge in Goring.

The group will meet on Sunday, January 5 and then every other Sunday until the event on May 10.

Runners should gather in the car park at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Gatehampton Road, at 8.30am.

They will be able to run one of two routes, one easy and one hard depending on experience. All ages are welcome but adults should accompany their children.

Hairy Legs comprises a run of one or two laps of about 6km along footpaths surrounding Goring.

Children can compete in the Little Legs challenge in which they runs laps of Sheepcot while chasing a panda mascot and jumping over obstacles.

Entries for this year’s race will open on February 3. For more information, visit www.hairylegs.net

