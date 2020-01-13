Monday, 13 January 2020

History course

AN adult education course on England in the period after the Civil War will start in Goring on January 28.

It will cover the social, economic and political turmoil between the execution of Charles I and the Restoration.

The course, which is provided by the WEA charity, comprises 10 weekly two-hour classes at Storton Lodge in Icknield Road.

To book a place, 0300 303 3464 and quote reference number C3744953 or visit www.wea.org.uk

