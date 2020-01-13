Festival a resounding success

THE late-night shopping festival in Goring has been hailed as the most successful to date.

Hundreds of people attended the event, which included Santa’s grotto at the Q1 Care Hub at The Arcade. Each child was given a present after meeting Father Christmas. The gifts, which were provided by the Inspiration toy shop, ran out for the first time in the festival’s history.

Visitors browsed market stalls selling handmade arts and crafts. Chocolate Café owner Vivienne Lee, who organised the event, sold hot dogs from a barbecue.

There was also a Punch and Judy show, a fire engine demonstration by the crew from Goring fire station and festive entertainment and snacks at the Goring Veterinary Centre.

Ms Lee said: “It was an absolutely amazing evening with our biggest turnout ever. There were some great market stalls run by children as young as 13. The other businesses did well from the extra trading hours and it was good publicity for them.”

Above, children enjoying the Punch and Judy show and, inset, a child receives a present from Father Christmas.