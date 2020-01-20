Russian music

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
THE first meeting of the Goring Gap University of the Third Age this year will take place at the village hall on January 30 from 10.30am.
There will be a talk entitled “Musical life in Russia” delivered by Gerald Seaman, of the University of Oxford.
For more information, visit u3asites.org.uk/goring-gap/welcome
20 January 2020
More News:
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
POLL: Have your say