Homes plan

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three new ones built in its place.

Bentier Homes, of Caversham, wants to demolish the property in Elvendon Road and put up three detached homes on the land, each with a separate garage.

It says their size and scale match that of neighbouring properties while the large front and back gardens would preserve the area’s green character.

South Oxfordshire District Council will decide the application by February 27.

