Monday, 27 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Temporary classroom still needed

GORING Primary School wants to renew its planning permission for a temporary classroom.

The Wallingford Road school has been using the block behind the main building to accommodate a year 6 class since 2012.

It had hoped to build a permanent replacement by now but says it doesn’t have enough money. Demand for places remains high.

The school says its existing Sixties buildings are “barely adequate” and oversubscribed so the temporary cabin is likely to be needed for the foreseeable future.

In an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, headteacher Angela Wheatcroft says: “The school has insufficient rooms to allow children to undertake supervised individual and small group work.

“This particularly impacts on children with special educational needs and if the modular classroom were unavailable then the situation would be exacerbated. Without this, there would be a negative impact on the children’s education.”

A second temporary classroom was installed in 2013 to meet capacity and the school will need to renew permission for that next year.

Governors are investigating long-term solutions, which could include expansion on to the neighbouring Bourdillon Field, although it could take years to raise the necessary funds.

The school had hoped to relocate to land north of Springhill Road but this fell through when the site was earmarked for housing in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

It hasn’t ruled out moving elsewhere if a suitable site became available.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33