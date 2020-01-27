Temporary classroom still needed

GORING Primary School wants to renew its planning permission for a temporary classroom.

The Wallingford Road school has been using the block behind the main building to accommodate a year 6 class since 2012.

It had hoped to build a permanent replacement by now but says it doesn’t have enough money. Demand for places remains high.

The school says its existing Sixties buildings are “barely adequate” and oversubscribed so the temporary cabin is likely to be needed for the foreseeable future.

In an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, headteacher Angela Wheatcroft says: “The school has insufficient rooms to allow children to undertake supervised individual and small group work.

“This particularly impacts on children with special educational needs and if the modular classroom were unavailable then the situation would be exacerbated. Without this, there would be a negative impact on the children’s education.”

A second temporary classroom was installed in 2013 to meet capacity and the school will need to renew permission for that next year.

Governors are investigating long-term solutions, which could include expansion on to the neighbouring Bourdillon Field, although it could take years to raise the necessary funds.

The school had hoped to relocate to land north of Springhill Road but this fell through when the site was earmarked for housing in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

It hasn’t ruled out moving elsewhere if a suitable site became available.