Hall meeting

Monday, 03 February 2020
THE annual meeting of the Goring village hall management committee will be held at the building on Wednesday (7pm for 7.30pm start).
Residents can hear about the refurbishment which has taken place over the last decade, including the addition of a garden room, modernisation of the main hall and restoration of the clock tower. Refreshments will be served.
03 February 2020
