Jetties approved

Monday, 10 February 2020
A GORING parish councillor has been granted planning permission to build three private landing stages behind his home on the River Thames.
Bryan Urbick, who lives off Bridle Way, and Abel Westerhof also intend to install two mooring poles and reinforce the riverbank with a 19m section of sheet metal piling.
Neither the parish council nor neighbours objected and the Environment Agency has issued a permit for the work.
10 February 2020
