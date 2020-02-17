Retired clerk thanked

THE former clerk of Goring Parish Council has been formally thanked for his service following his retirement.

Colin Ratcliff, who was appointed to the role in 2014, recently stepped down and a permanent replacement is yet to be appointed.

Mr Ratcliff oversaw a number of major projects, including the production of the village’s neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum last summer, and the refurbishment of the pavilion on Gardiner recreation ground.

Councillor Bryan Urbick, who will temporarily stand in as an unpaid clerk, said: “Not only did Colin see the day-to-day running of the council’s offices… [but] there were some larger issues that took extra effort and talent.

“Administrative management of the meetings, minutes and how decisions are made and documented were all strengthened under Colin’s leadership.

“His attention to the detail of legal requirements and considerable effort to ensure the council did everything lawfully will be missed.

“We are grateful for the systems he set up to enable us to build on the solid foundations he established.

“We thank Colin for his outstanding work on our behalf, acknowledge his considerable accomplishments and wish him well.”

Anyone interested in the role may email clerk@

goringparishcouncil.gov.uk