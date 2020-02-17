Lamp-post removal rejected

AN architect’s request to remove and possibly replace a street light in Goring has been turned down by the parish council.

The Nash Partnership, which is redeveloping The Pavilion, a private residence off Thames Road, wanted to remove a single lamp-post which stands in front of a hedge at the property boundary.

It says this created a “visual impact” for the occupant so they wanted to take it down but would consider replacing it with something less intrusive.

But the parish council, which owns all the village’s street lighting rather than Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has rejected the idea.

At a full meeting on Monday, members unanimously voted against it.

Councillor Catherine Hall said: “I see no reason why this should be allowed.”

About 20 neighbours had turned up to oppose the plan but none opted to speak when they learned the council shared their concerns. They thanked councillors for turning down the proposal.

The architect also wants to suspend on-street parking in front of the property for an unspecified period beginning in September, which it says would make space for contractors’ lorries.

It says this wouldn’t affect neighbours because those spaces are typically used by commuters using Goring station.

The county council will decide this but the parish council will urge it to refuse permission as it is concerned about the lack of a clear timeframe.