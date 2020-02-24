Monday, 24 February 2020

Sultans of swing

A CONCERT paying homage to Dire Straits will take place at Goring village hall on March 28.

The Album Experience will be performing the band’s greatest hits at the High Street venue from 7.30pm to midnight, which includes the likes of Money for Nothing and Sultans of Swing.

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or 07885 251803 and www.buytickets.at/
goringhalllive

