Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
A CONCERT paying homage to Dire Straits will take place at Goring village hall on March 28.
The Album Experience will be performing the band’s greatest hits at the High Street venue from 7.30pm to midnight, which includes the likes of Money for Nothing and Sultans of Swing.
Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or 07885 251803 and www.buytickets.at/
goringhalllive
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say