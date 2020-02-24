Call box sold

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
A DISUSED telephone box in Goring has been adopted by the parish council.
The traditional red kiosk in High Street was bought from BT for the nominal sum of £1.
The phone company is to decommission the call box because it is rarely used and there is an alternative less than half a mile away at the station.
The council has previously discussed converting it into a wi-fi “spot” so that river users could access the internet.
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say