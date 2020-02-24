Monday, 24 February 2020

Litter-pick day

A SPRING litter-pick will take place in Goring on Saturday, April 25.

The parish council has agreed to organise the annual event after villager Maureen Whitcher, who used to run it, stepped down due to ill health.

More details will be announced nearer the time.

