Litter-pick day

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
A SPRING litter-pick will take place in Goring on Saturday, April 25.
The parish council has agreed to organise the annual event after villager Maureen Whitcher, who used to run it, stepped down due to ill health.
More details will be announced nearer the time.
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say