Plant sale

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
THE Goring Gap in Bloom committee will hold its annual plant and pot sale on April 25 from 10am to 3pm.
The event will take place on Rectory Garden off High Street and will raise funds for the village’s annual entry into the Britain in Bloom competition.
Last year, Goring won gold at national level following a string of successes in the Thames and Chilterns regional competition.
