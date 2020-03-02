Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lean to row

GORING Gap Boat Club’s spring learn to row course will start on April 25.

Newcomers can learn the sport at a series of six weekly taster sessions on the River Thames by the club’s headquarters and the British Rowing indoor tank at Oxford or Radley.

The course is taught by British Rowing certified coaches.

For more information, visit www.goringgapbc.
org.uk/rowing

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33