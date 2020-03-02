Lean to row

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
GORING Gap Boat Club’s spring learn to row course will start on April 25.
Newcomers can learn the sport at a series of six weekly taster sessions on the River Thames by the club’s headquarters and the British Rowing indoor tank at Oxford or Radley.
The course is taught by British Rowing certified coaches.
For more information, visit www.goringgapbc.
org.uk/rowing
