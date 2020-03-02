Festival plea

RESIDENTS are being asked to help with the cost of the fourth biennial Gap Festival in Goring in June.

Organisers are offering the chance for people to join a festival “friends” scheme for a contribution of £50.

Friends can buy tickets to festival events two weeks before they go on general sale and get 20 per cent off all food at the Miller of Mansfield restaurant in High Street.

They also get reserved seating at events and an invitation to a reception for friends and supporters.

For more information, visit www.thegapfestival.org