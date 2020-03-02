Taxi firm’s office plan

A TAXI firm could set up a control room next to Goring’s fish and chip shop.

Businessman Ajaz Bashier, from Woodley, wants to convert a disused section of the former TSB bank in High Street into an office with a call centre and online booking service run by a single member of staff.

The other, larger half of the two-storey Fifties building now houses the Riverside takeaway, which opened last autumn after the bank shut in 2017.

The businesses would be separated by an internal wall but would share a kitchen and toilets.

In an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, Mr Bashier says there would be no physical changes to the building other than replacing a window with a new side entrance.

He says there would be no increase in traffic because the taxis would not pick up outside the premises.

The district council is due to make a decision by April 1.