Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Taxi firm’s office plan

A TAXI firm could set up a control room next to Goring’s fish and chip shop.

Businessman Ajaz Bashier, from Woodley, wants to convert a disused section of the former TSB bank in High Street into an office with a call centre and online booking service run by a single member of staff.

The other, larger half of the two-storey Fifties building now houses the Riverside takeaway, which opened last autumn after the bank shut in 2017.

The businesses would be separated by an internal wall but would share a kitchen and toilets.

In an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, Mr Bashier says there would be no physical changes to the building other than replacing a window with a new side entrance.

He says there would be no increase in traffic because the taxis would not pick up outside the premises.

The district council is due to make a decision by April 1.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33