Monday, 09 March 2020

Reserve plea

THE Withymead nature reserve at Goring is appealing for help.

Volunteers are needed to help maintain the green space off the Thames
Path and make other improvements.

The Anne Carpmael Charitable Trust, which manages the reserve, also needs an independent financial examiner and two more trustees who should ideally have a background in conservation and experience of marketing or fundraising.

For more information, email info@withymead.org

