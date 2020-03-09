Successful bus service

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered almost 75,000 miles in its third year of trading.

Going Forward, a non-profit venture established by villager Mike Ward in early 2017, recorded 35,829 passenger journeys during this period, of which more than 31,000 were by holders of concessionary passes.

Mr Ward, who lives in Elvendon Road, has thanked his staff and volunteers for their dedication as the service has had to cancel only five journeys since it began.

Its routes include the 134 from Goring to Wallingford, which it took over from the previous operator Go Ride, which pulled out after Oxfordshire County Council withdrew all its bus subsidies to save money.

It also runs the “parks route” to Reading via Whitchurch, Goring Heath, Cane End and Caversham, the 137 to Watlington and the H1 and H2 to Henley, among others.

Anyone who can volunteer as a driver or help find additional sources of funding for the service should email littlebluebus@yahoo.com