Tree felled

Monday, 16 March 2020
A SECTION of Elvendon Road in Goring was blocked when a tree fell across it on Friday.
The road was blocked for several hours until a group of residents cut it back and cleared it away.
It was the second such incident since February 16, when a tree was blown across the narrow country lane as Storm Ciara swept the country.
16 March 2020
