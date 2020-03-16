Monday, 16 March 2020

Classroom to remain

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed planning permission for a temporary classroom.

The Wallingford Road school has been using the block behind the main building to accommodate a year 6 class since 2012.

It had hoped to build a permanent replacement by now but says it doesn’t have enough money. 

Demand for places remains high and the school, which is based in dilapidated Sixties buildings, is already oversubscribed.

South Oxfordshire District Council gave consent saying the building had no impact on the area's character and nobody had objected.

The school is considering redevelopment or moving to a new site if one became available.

