Developer wants to add four more homes on to estate

A DEVELOPER hopes to expand a small housing estate it built on the outskirts of Goring.

Elegant PPM Ltd, of Caversham, is seeking planning permission for a terrace of four two-bedroom houses on a 0.16-hectare parcel of land behind Cleeve Cottages in Icknield Road.

These would go immediately to the north-east of Ash Hurst, a development of 10 three-bedroom homes it recently completed.

When it sought permission for Ash Hurst last year, Elegant promised that the neighbouring plot would be kept as grassland in order to preserve the area’s biodiversity.

But since then, it says it has relocated slow worms living on the site to the village’s Withymead nature reserve and will install habitats for bats, birds and hedgehogs on the remaining sliver of green space.

It claims the land’s ecological value has since decreased because of scrub encroachment.

Elegant says the Goring neighbourhood plan calls for about 14 dwellings on the site, so it is still in compliance and is ideally located as there are bus links with Wallingford and the village station. It says the houses will mirror the traditional style of adjacent properties and be far enough from neighbours to prevent overlooking.

It says there will only be a minor increase in vehicle journeys to the site and the proposal meets Goring’s need for smaller properties to suit young families and downsizers.

The district council will decide the application by April 21.

No units would be designated “affordable” as this is not required for developments of five dwellings or fewer.

Neighbour John Taylor, of Elvendon Road, has objected. He told South Oxfordshire District Council: “[The developer] suggests that a smaller area of grassland is justified because of scrub encroachment. So as they haven’t managed this area properly, they now seek to build on it. Surely that’s not acceptable?”

Goring Parish Council is yet to comment.

Meanwhile the owners of Bozedown Farm, off Hardwick Road in Whitchurch, want to build a single-storey timber clad “garden room” on land next to the main farmhouse. Their application will be decided by April 28.