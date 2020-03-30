Monday, 30 March 2020

Medical gifts

A NEW scheme has been launched to replace the Red Cross’s medical equipment loan service that was recently axed in Goring.

Goring Mobility Equipment, which is based at the community centre in Station Road, can give items like walking frames and sticks, wheelchairs and toilet seats to those who need them.

It can only give them away for insurance reasons so will also depend on donations of money or items to remain adequately stocked.

For more information, call the centre on (01491) 873535. Alternatively, Red Cross equipment loans are still available from the charity’s Abingdon base.

