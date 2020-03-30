Monday, 30 March 2020

Grants offer

ONE-OFF grants of up to £500 could be awarded to groups in Goring that work for the community’s benefit.

The Goring Poor’s Allotment Charity can support voluntary organisations that don’t get funding from councils or national bodies.

Anyone who might benefit is asked to call Rev Ben Phillips on (01491) 875651.

