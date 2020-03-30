Monday, 30 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School praise

GORING Primary School has been rated “excellent” in its communication of Christian values.

This follows a statutory inspection of Anglican and Methodist schools that took place in December.

The Church of England school in Wallingford Road got top marks for the effectiveness of its vision, worship and religious education.

This follows last year’s Ofsted inspection in which the primary retained its “good” rating.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33