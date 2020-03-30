School praise

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
Monday, 30 March 2020
GORING Primary School has been rated “excellent” in its communication of Christian values.
This follows a statutory inspection of Anglican and Methodist schools that took place in December.
The Church of England school in Wallingford Road got top marks for the effectiveness of its vision, worship and religious education.
This follows last year’s Ofsted inspection in which the primary retained its “good” rating.
