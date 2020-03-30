Monday, 30 March 2020

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper

THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying to ensure villagers don’t miss out on the essentials.

Jayesh “Jack” Patel, who runs Westholme Stores with his wife Varsha, has been encouraging customers to split multi-packs of items such as potatoes, toilet roll and tinned vegetables and share the cost so that nobody leaves empty-handed. The couple have experienced shortages of some goods so have limited purchases to one of each per customer.

Mr Patel says many new faces have appeared at the shop since the crisis started and while he is happy to serve them, he is keeping some stock in reserve for regulars.

The family are also working with the Combat Corona Volunteers, an aid group set up by Goring and Streatley, to co-ordinate deliveries to households which are self-isolating.

Mr Patel said: “I’m trying to get people to share where possible and I’m pleased that most customers have been patient and understanding. Sometimes people have become angry and said ‘why can’t I have two?’ and I’ve tried to encourage them to think of others.”

