Monday, 13 April 2020

Taxi office approved

A TAXI firm is to set up a control room next to Goring’s fish and chip shop.

Businessman Ajaz Bashier, from Woodley, has been granted planning permission to convert a disused section of the former TSB bank in High Street into an office with a call centre and online booking service run by one member of staff.

The other, larger half of the two-storey Fifties building now houses the Riverside takeaway, which opened last year.

The businesses will be separated by an internal wall but will share staff facilities.

The parish council raised no objection as long as no vehicles are parked in High Street, where there are already traffic issues.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, granted permission on the recommendation of planning officers, who said the impact would be minimal.

The bank closed in 2017.

