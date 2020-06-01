Girl accosted

A YOUTH hostel near Goring has been taken off the ... [more]
A TEENAGE girl complained to police after being accosted by a stranger on the street in Goring.
The man, an adult, grabbed her hand despite restrictions on social distancing and tried to converse with her on Tuesday afternoon. [MAY 26]
He was seen approaching another group of girls in the village centre a short while later.
Officers are speaking to the family of the man, who is understood to have a mental health problem.
