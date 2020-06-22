Developer wants 48 homes on agreed site

A DEVELOPER wants to build 48 houses on a field on the outskirts of Goring.

McAdden Homes is consulting the public on its plans for the 3.8-hectare site off Wallingford Road, north of Springhill Road, as it prepares to submit a planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council.

The field, which is owned by the Hildred family, who are farmers, is earmarked for about 46 homes in Goring’s neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum last year.

The plan says at least 35 of the houses should have one to three bedrooms.

McAdden hasn’t yet specified a housing mix but says all sizes up to five bedrooms will be included. It has promised to provide 19 “affordable” units in line with the required quota of 40 per cent.

All the new homes would include LED lighting to reduce electricity consumption and use air source heat pumps for both heating and hot water. They would also have the capacity to install electric vehicle charging points in the future.

Each one would have a moderate to large back garden and there would be a children’s play area and other green spaces totalling 0.4 hectares.

All the properties would sit on the lower parts of the site, which is sloped, to protect views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and those nearer the top would probably be bungalows.

The existing trees on the boundary would be kept and there would be additional planting to screen the development.

Entry to the site would be via a strip of land to the east of Wallingford Road, with a pedestrian entrance off Springhill Road at the southern boundary.

Footpaths would be created across the site and a permissive path to the north would remain.

If planning permission is granted McAdden says it would start work in March and finish by June 2022.

The company has been working with the Hildreds for some time and originally proposed building a new village primary school on the site free of charge in return for being able to build houses on another field.

The new school would have replaced the existing primary, which is oversubscribed and in poor condition, and the idea was supported by governors and parents.

However, this fell through because the other field McAdden wanted to build on was deemed unsuitable because of the impact it would have on the Chilterns.

McAdden then proposed a larger number of homes on the site along with a block of flats but revised this on the advice of the district council’s planning officers.

It has also distributed parking more evenly across the plot instead of relying on a series of larger “courts”. It proposes 96 residents’ bays and 22 more for visitors.

No public exhibition will be staged because of the coronavirus lockdown. Anyone wishing to inspect the proposal or comment should visit www.mcaddenhomes.

com/goring-consultation

The parish council will comment once an application is submitted.