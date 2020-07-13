Experienced councillor resigns

A GORING parish councillor has stepped down after almost a decade’s service.

Catherine Hall was

co-opted in 2011 at the invitation of councillors who hoped to benefit from her expertise as an architect.

She would often attend meetings on behalf of her clients to discuss their planning applications and members were impressed by her knowledge.

Now Ms Hall wants to devote more spare time to fighting homelessness and can’t balance this with her council duties.

She plans to help a friend who works for a charity by advising on issues such as building new housing.

Ms Hall, 60, who lives in Fairfield Road, Goring, also advises South Oxfordshire District Council on complex planning applications as a member of its design review committee.

She said she had enjoyed being a parish councillor but was ready to move on.

She was proud to have helped oversee the creation of Goring’s neighbourhood plan, which outlines where new housing should be built. It passed a referendum last year despite some controversy over a housing site off Manor Road, which some argued was unsuitable.

Ms Hall said: “I want to take up other opportunities but the parish council takes up an awful lot of hours. I’ve really enjoyed it, perhaps more so in the early years, but I’m looking forward to doing something else.”

Kevin Bulmer, who chairs the council, said: “Catherine’s departure is a great loss as she has contributed so much, particularly in her area of expertise.

“We’re sorry that she has stepped down as she has given many years’ service. We all get tired on that kind of timescale and it gets to the point where you need to move on. We wish her all the best.”

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should email clerk@goringparish

council.gov.uk