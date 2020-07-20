Bloom signs

THE signs at the entrances to Goring could be updated to reflect its Britain in Bloom successes.

The Goring Gap in Bloom committee has met Oxfordshire County Council’s officers to discuss the changes and is now working on a design.

Since its first entry to the Royal Horticultural Society competition in 2012, Goring has won one national gold award in the small town category as well as five golds and two silver gilts in that category for the Thames and Chilterns region.