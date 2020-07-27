Satisfy your cravings for art ‘less ordinary’

FIVE artists are to stage an exhibition in Goring village hall.

Painters Sarah Pye, Howard Birchmore, Kate Findlay, Rebecca Howard and jeweller Janet Richardson will display their work from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2.

They have joined together for the fourth year of Artists at Goring to bring together a range of styles and subjects.

All the artists will be exhibiting new collections and will be there to chat about their work and inspiration. It will be contemporary and accessible and entry to the exhibition is free.

The event, which was due to be held over the May bank holiday weekend, was delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, with a separate entrance and exit and a one-way system. No more than 10 people are allowed in the hall at any time and hand sanitiser will be available on entry and exit. Toilets will be cleaned every hour.

Ten per cent of the proceeds will be donated to charity, with this year’s beneficiary still to be decided.

More than 500 people visited the village hall for their last event to enjoy the art and jewellery on display. As a result, £500 was donated to the art department at the village primary school.

The artists were represented by the gallery Art At Goring in High Street, before it closed a couple of years ago.

Sarah, of Damer Gardens, Henley, exhibits in galleries across England and has collectors both at home and overseas.

Nature’s colour, light and life are always foremost in her mind. Taking inspiration for her droplet paintings from the likes of Monet, Henri Edmond Cross and Seurat, Sarah depicts images that are near pointillist in appearance, but with a contemporary twist.

In April she created a commemorative painting to honour the work of NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic called Hearts of Gold. Sarah said: “If you feel you’ve been starved of culture over the last four months and crave something a little less ordinary, then come and enjoy a relaxed wander, as we also have been unable to show people what we’ve been working on for some time now.

“All the artists are very excited. Every show has been cancelled this year so this event will, in fact, be our first exhibition of 2020. The artists doing it, it’s our livelihood.”

Sarah said the artists were aware of the need to have social distancing guidelines and safety measures in place, but said they needed to work again. Otherwise where do you go?” she said. “All the big public shows are still closed, but this is very small. We normally have a trickle of people over three days that come in and out and they always enjoy the show.

“There’s always a really eclectic mix of artists. I organise the show but I make sure the artists exhibiting, we’re very different to each other.

She added: “It’s something that’s exciting and stimulates the imagination.”

Kate, from Shinfield, has been working in textiles exclusively for the past 15 years. Currently she is interested in depicting the British countryside and wildlife, particularly in the south of England.

Starting with white fabric, her work uses hand dyed and hand printed textiles, which are collaged and stitched to build up a rich surface.

Rebecca, who has a studio at her home in Twyford, has worked in oil, predominately on canvas, for the past 15 years. She seeks inspiration from the architecture and urban landscape as well as the waterways of the UK.

Meanwhile, Howard, from Tilehurst, is focused on the capture of the effects of light, while Janet, from Wokingham, has been designing and making jewellery for more than 40 years.

She has appeared in publications like Vogue, Craft and Design magazine and The Contemporary Decorative Arts book.

As well as at Artists at Goring, her work can been seen at The Tiny Gallery in Hart Street, Henley.

The exhibition starts at 10am each day and will finish at 6pm on the Friday, 8pm on Saturday and 5pm on the Sunday.

For further information about the artists and show, visit www.artistsatgoring.co.uk